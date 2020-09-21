Chilly start, pleasant finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear skies and chilly temperatures this morning. Sunshine will help warm conditions throughout the day. As high pressure drifts east, conditions will continue to warm to above normal levels. Meanwhile, Tropical storm Beta continues to deliver heavy rain to the gulf coast. There is a chance we"ll get some of that rain by the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and great, High: mid 60s
Tonight: A Cuddle Alert !...Clear and cold, Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 60
