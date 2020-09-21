Charlottesville City Council extends Coronavirus ordinance

Since March 12, 2020, Governor Northam has issued several more Executive Orders jointly with Orders of Public Health Emergency issued by M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA, State Health Commissioner, pertaining to COVID-19. As of the date of adoption of this ordinance by the City of Charlottesville, “Executive Order Number Sixty-Seven (2020) and Order of Public Health Emergency Seven, Phase Three Easing of Certain Temporary Restrictions Due to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)” (collectively referred to as “EO 67”), which became effective at 12:00 a.m. on July 1, 2020, remains in effect.