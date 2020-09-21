Charlottesville Circuit Court showcases new renovations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After months of construction for renovations, cases are once again being heard inside Charlottesville Circuit Court on East High Street.
“We just got back over here a few weeks ago, so we’re still in the process of figuring out some things here and there,” City of Charlottesville Sheriff James Brown said.
Doors to the courthouse opened August 25, and the inside looks very different: “Now we have two courtrooms, as opposed to just one,” the sheriff said.
The work to get to this point started years ago, and court personnel made the big move to their temporary space in January 2019. The multi-million dollar overhaul expanded the main courtroom and added an additional one.
“We added a courtroom downstairs in the area that was the clerk’s office where they had records. They’re in the process of making everything digital,” Brown said.
Before construction, the facility only had two holding cells, and no sally port for swift private exit and entry.
“The good thing about that is it actually gives us space for social distancing, which initially was not what they’re looking at,” Brown said.
Carts with sanitizer and disinfectant are parked in many rooms. This detail was not in the initial blueprint.
“I think part of the challenge is not being back, but has been being back with COVID restrictions, and you’re trying to distance and just all those things,” Brown said.
Anyone coming to court now gets their temperature checked and answers COVID-19 screening questions.
“It’s really just the way that we can help keep the community safe when they have to come to court, and that’s what we’re looking forward to being able to do,” the sheriff said.
Despite the extra space inside, Charlottesville Circuit Court is not encouraging family members to come in during a hearing in order to maintain social distancing.
