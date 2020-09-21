Charlottesville-based company awarded for innovative cyber security platform

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based company is being honored for its work to protect customers from cyber criminals and attacks.
SafeGuard Cyber protects companies across the world against those online trying to defraud corporations. It uses cloud-based technology to ensure social media apps and other channels they use are secured for clients.
This year, Safeguard’s software was named the Innovative Cloud-Based Product of the Year by the American Cyber Awards.
“It recognizes the innovation that SafeGuard Cyber has accomplished in how we’re protecting our customers on these super-important channels they conduct business on,” SafeGuard Cyber Co-founder Otavio Freire said.
Freire says many cyber attacks begin when users click on unknown links. He says it’s extremely important to be extra cautious online especially when receiving suspicious messages.
