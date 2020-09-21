Another Cold September Night. Temps to Edge up This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Autumn Ahead! Another cold overnight with some areas of frost. A Frost Advisory in effect for the Shenandoah Valley and some of the Northern Piedmont of Central Virginia. Morning lows will range from the mid 30s to around 40 by Tuesday morning. The Autumn Equinox occurs at 9:30 Tuesday morning. After a cold start, temperatures will start to trend up over the next several days. Some more beautiful and dry September days ahead this week, as high pressure dominates. As we move into the weekend, an approaching cold front and perhaps some of the moisture from Tropical Storm Beta could bring some showers and storms.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, Areas of frost. Low: 30s to near 40.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, Pleasant. High: low 70s. Low: mid to upper 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, Milder. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: low 50s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s. Low: mid 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s. Low: upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: low 60s
Sunday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers/storms. High: low to mid 70s. Low; around 60
Monday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers/storms. High: low to mid 70s.
