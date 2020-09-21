Aldi submits its preliminary review to the Albemarle Architectural Review Board

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Architectural Review Board got its first look at the Aldi supermarket that is planned for development at the old Fresh Market and Circuit City location at Albemarle Square.
Developers for the store submitted their preliminary review to the board on Monday afternoon.
A few members made some minor recommendations but according to Albemarle Architectural Board Chairman Stan Binsted the initial presentation was well received by the board.
“We made a few recommendations to them, some of them were standard recommendations dealing with lighting and glass, and roof screens and those things, but all in all I think the Aldi application was well received.” said Binsted.
The developers of the site now have the option to either come back for a work session or a second submission.
