Albemarle Co. voters can track the progress of their mail-in ballot with new app

ALBEMALRE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you are one of the thousands in Albemarle County to be voting absentee by mail this November, you can track the progress of your ballot through an application called Ballot Scout.
Created by Democracy Works, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization, the app Ballot Scout is an application that tracks ballots sent through the mail using USPS Intelligent Mail barcodes. Ballot Scout tracks mail-in ballots sent throughout the United States Post Office and provides transparency for voters and election officials into where mail-in ballots are in the mail stream.
“We hope that the new Ballot Scout system will allow voters to track their ballots as we mailed them out to them, and as they send them back to us with some assurance that the process is working the way it ought to be,” Jake Washburne, general registrar and director of elections for Albemarle County, said.
This is the first election the program will be used by the county.
If you applied for an absentee ballot you will likely receive your absentee ballot in the mail this week.
Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than November 3 and received by the registrar’s office not later than noon on Friday, November 6.
If you don’t wish to return your ballot by USPS, you can either return with a commercial delivery service like FedEx or UPS, hand-deliver to the registrar’s office or secure drop box at the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street.
