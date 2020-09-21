ACPS using inquiry-based model to help teach students about current calls for racial justice

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As protests against racial injustice continue, Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) is left deciding how best to teach it.
ACPS says that conversations about ongoing protests and police brutality are handled in line with the district’s inquiry-based learning model. The model approaches learning by asking a guiding question for a topic, and letting students work their way to an answer using evidence. The model allows schools to tackle what it calls “hard history," and confront otherwise uncomfortable topics.
“We are ultimately responsible for them, understanding what’s happening, so that they can be effective citizens in the future and current and be good citizens to really stand up or question things and, and, and, and to be ready to change things if they feel like that’s necessary,” ACPS Social Studies Instructional Coach John Hobson said.
The school district pushes back on claims that it is politicizing education by discussing those topics. In fact, ACPS argues the inquiry-based model takes the conclusions out of the hands of teachers and leaves final findings to students.
