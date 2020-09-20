Frost Advisory in effect into early morning

There will be plenty of sun and a nice chill to the air throughout Sunday. Cool Canadian high pressure moving east from the Great Lakes and controls our weather through the weekend and into Monday. Mild days and chilly nights and a dry stretch into much of next week. It will feel very much like Fall, until temperatures start to bounce back mid-week. The Autumn Equinox arrives next Tuesday morning. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the 70s by the middle and end of next week.