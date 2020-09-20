Frost Advisory in effect into early morning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A frost advisory was issued late last night and is in effect through the early morning across Albemarle, Nelson, Greene, Augusta, Orange, Madison, and Culpepper. Expect widespread low 40s and some 30s in our colder locations this morning. Once temperatures warm up a bit, it’s going to be another beautiful day ahead of fall-like weather on our last weekend of summer.
There will be plenty of sun and a nice chill to the air throughout Sunday. Cool Canadian high pressure moving east from the Great Lakes and controls our weather through the weekend and into Monday. Mild days and chilly nights and a dry stretch into much of next week. It will feel very much like Fall, until temperatures start to bounce back mid-week. The Autumn Equinox arrives next Tuesday morning. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the 70s by the middle and end of next week.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: mid to upper 60s Low: upper 30s to low 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: upper 60s. Low: low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: First day of Fall. Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s. Low: upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: mid 70s. Low: upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: upper 70s to low 80s. Low: low 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: upper 70s. Low: low to mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: upper 70s.
