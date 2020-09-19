Vigil held in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in downtown Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members gathered in front of Charlottesville’s Federal District Courthouse to honor the life of Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Holding lit candles, attendees reflect on RBG’s life as a lawyer and judge Supreme Court. She was known as a civil rights champion and is considered a trailblazer for women’s active participation in politics and othe professions.
Barbara Ruddy of UVA Law organized the event, saying she wanted to take the time to reflect on Ginsburg’s life and work.
“She was a powerful individual. She was a brilliant, brilliant jurist. And I just think it’s important that we take the time to honor her. That’s what this evening’s about," Ruddy said.
Several attendees said RBG’s life and death has inspired them to be more politically active in their community ahead of the 2020 election.
