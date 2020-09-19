RISE holds voting block party in Stanardsville

STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Greene County group found a creative way to get people informed about the upcoming election this November.
Resist Injustice, Stand and Educate (RISE) held a voting block party in Stanardsville. People were able to register to vote and look at sample ballots. The event also featured live music and speakers, including Virginia 5th Congressional District Candidate Dr. Cameron Webb.
“Every election is so important," organizer Madeleine Ledford said. "Local elections are where we the people really get to have our voices heard so we’re starting from the ground up here in Greene and trying to educate people when there are elections who is on the ballot and what’s going on”.
The event was open to anyone in the community. Ledford says she hopes people who came to the event left feeling a good sense of connection and community.
