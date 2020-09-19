A Crisp, Fall-Like Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The feel of Fall - like mid to late October - for this last weekend of Summer. Cool Canadian high pressure will move east from the Great Lakes and and control our weather through the weekend. Cool days and chilly nights and a dry stretch into much of next week. It will feel very much like Fall. Sunday morning widespread low 40s and some 30s in our colder locations, it is possible for some patchy frost in more rural areas. The Autumn Equinox arrives next Tuesday morning. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the 70s by the middle and end of next week.