Bennett’s Village MOVE! Challenge encourages people of all ages and abilities to get active

“We are encouraging people to move in whatever way feels good and right to them, so that may be a parent and a child in a stroller, that may be kids jump roping, that may be somebody riding their bike, it could be somebody in a wheelchair being able to roll," said organizer Kara McClurken. "We wanted to make sure that the course was accessible to people who have wheeled things, whether it’s a walker, whether it’s a stroller, whether it’s a wheelchair.”