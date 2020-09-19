Bennett’s Village MOVE! Challenge encourages people of all ages and abilities to get active

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People of all ages and abilities in the Charlottesville can get up and active for a good cause by participating in the Bennett’s Village MOVE! Challenge.
The challenge, starting Saturday, September 19, asks people to walk, run, dance or roll the mile-long course through Pen Park where Bennett’s Village, Charlottesville’s first, inclusive playground will be built. Registration fees for the challenge go directly toward building the playground. The newly renovated playground will be accessible children of all ages and abilities.
“We are encouraging people to move in whatever way feels good and right to them, so that may be a parent and a child in a stroller, that may be kids jump roping, that may be somebody riding their bike, it could be somebody in a wheelchair being able to roll," said organizer Kara McClurken. "We wanted to make sure that the course was accessible to people who have wheeled things, whether it’s a walker, whether it’s a stroller, whether it’s a wheelchair.”
The challenge is self-paced and can be done in teams. The challenge will officially end on October 3.
