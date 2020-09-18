Wastewater testing results suggest additional COVID-19 infections at the University of Virginia

Wastewater testing results suggest additional COVID-19 infections at the University of Virginia
UVA Rotunda (Source: WVIR)
By WVIR Newsroom | September 18, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 7:01 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three more dormitories at the University of Virginia are now the focus of coronavirus testing.

UVA just announced wastewater testing results suggest additional COVID-19 infections. Those living in Lefevre, Echols, and Kellogg houses will all now face asymptomatic prevalence testing.

The latest COVID tracker data shows:

  • 490 total COVID positives since 8/17, with 259 active cases.
  • 13 current hospitalizations
  • 19% of quarantine rooms filled and 1% of isolation rooms filled

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, we will bring you further information as it becomes available.

In the past 24 hours, the University notified student residents and Resident Advisers in Lefevre, Echols, and Kellogg...

Posted by University of Virginia on Friday, September 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.