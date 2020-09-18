Wastewater testing results suggest additional COVID-19 infections at the University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three more dormitories at the University of Virginia are now the focus of coronavirus testing.
UVA just announced wastewater testing results suggest additional COVID-19 infections. Those living in Lefevre, Echols, and Kellogg houses will all now face asymptomatic prevalence testing.
The latest COVID tracker data shows:
- 490 total COVID positives since 8/17, with 259 active cases.
- 13 current hospitalizations
- 19% of quarantine rooms filled and 1% of isolation rooms filled
