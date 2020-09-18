Virginia lawmakers react to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Supreme Court announced Friday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87 of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, and now Virginia lawmakers are reacting to her death.
Governor Ralph Northam
“It is with the deepest sadness that Pam and I mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A brilliant legal mind and an unwavering beacon in the fight for equal justice, her loss leaves a tremendous void on the Supreme Court and in our country. May her memory be a blessing.”
Senator Mark Warner
“Our nation has lost a giant. Thank you, Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG), for your life of fighting for our most vulnerable and championing true equality for all. History will remember you as a trailblazer and a voice for liberty and equality. #RestInPeace,” he tweeted.
Senator Tim Kaine
Rep. Rob Wittman
Rep. Abigail Spanberger
“Justice Ginsburg devoted her life to defending the integrity of our Constitution & ensuring that we as a people move closer to realizing its true intent — equal justice & protections for all. She was a courageous voice and a role model for all generations of Americans.”
Rep. Jennifer Wexton
“I’m heartbroken. Justice Ginsburg was the fiercest of trailblazers and a role model for generations of young women and girls. May her memory be a blessing.”
Rep. Denver Riggleman
Rep. Gerry Connolly
“Ruth Bader Ginsberg was an advocate for fairness and equality. An incredible intellectual. Her legacy demands we follow the McConnell rule. This seat must remain vacant until this election.”
Rep. Elaine Luria
Rep. Don Beyer
“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a warrior for justice, a shield for the oppressed, and a titan of American jurisprudence on the United States Supreme Court. We’ll not see her like again. May her memory be a blessing to her loved ones, and to a grateful, grieving nation.”
Rep. Bobby Scott
Rep. Morgan Griffith
“I am sorry to learn of the death of Justice Ginsburg. Her service as only the second woman on the Supreme Court was the capstone of a long and notable legal career.”
Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring also released the following statement:
"Today, our country lost one of its true leaders. Rest in Peace, Justice Ginsburg. Her courage, moral clarity, and incisive analysis will be so badly missed. She paved the way for so many in this country and she has inspired generations of women to follow their dreams and make a true difference in the world. She transformed our legal system and worked tirelessly to overturn discriminatory statutes, making our country a more fair, equal, and just place. Her legacy and spirit will live on in every American whose life she impacted and she leaves a massive hole that can never be filled.
“I’m thankful for her incredible, trailblazing career and I know I join millions of Americans in wishing peace and comfort to her family during this terribly sad time. She truly made this world a better place.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.