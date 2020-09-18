Virginia Department of Health announces results of COVID-19 Serology Project

VDH said it partnered with a health system in each of Virginia’s five health planning regions to estimated the total number of people who had been infected with the virus in the past. From June 1 to August 14, 4,675 adult outpatients presenting for non-COVID-related health care agreed to complete a questionnaire and provide a blood sample for antibody testing. The VDH said enrollment was stratified to meet the age, race and ethnic population distribution of each region.