UVA volleyball beats The Citadel 3-0 in season opener at Mem Gym

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia volleyball team won its season opener on Friday night, as the Cavaliers defeated The Citadel 3-0 at Memorial Gymnasium.
UVA rallied to win the first game 25-20, and captured hard-fought wins in Game Two (25-21) and Game Three (25-23).
Senior Sarah Billiard led Virginia with nine kills while, freshman libero Madison Morey had twenty digs in her collegiate debut.
The non-conference match was a late-addition to the schedule, as it was arranged just a few days earlier.
Head coach Aaron Smith says, “We never know when COVID strikes, and we’re not playing anymore. So our approach to the season is to take advantage of every day in the gym.”
Billiard says, “It was a huge opportunity to play a different team, someone who isn’t us, to give us a glimpse of what we’re going to see in the future for ACC matches.”
Virginia will open ACC play at home against Duke on October 2nd.
