7th District congresswoman Abigail Spanberger visits early voters in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 7th Congressional District representative Abigail Spanberger was in Orange county Friday to meet and greet early voters.
The democrat was joined by Senator Tim Kaine to address key issues facing voters this election, including healthcare, COVID-19 relief and the next coronavirus relief package. Other issues discussed included cost of prescription drugs and access to broadband internet.
Spanberger said there was an exciting energy in the crowds that showed up for early voting.
“I think there’s a level of excitement and you know calm knowing that they have multiple options and we can get ahead of some of those lines that we might otherwise see on Election Day,” Spanberger said.
Spanberger is the incumbent running against republican Nick Freitas for the 7th district congressional seat in November.
