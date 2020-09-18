T.G.I. Friday !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Rain from Sally has moved east. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will advance across the area later. A stray shower is possible. As high pressure builds in, a northerly flow will usher in cooler than normal conditions this Weekend. Our dry stretch of weather will stick around throughout much of next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Clearing and breezy, High: low 70s
Tonight: Cuddle Alert ! Partly cloudy and chilly, Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
