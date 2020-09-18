Political analysts say 5th district congressional race will be close

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 5th district race between Democrat Cameron Webb and Republican Bob Good is becoming a tight one.
Larry Sabato, the director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, says the 5th district race will really be competitive. The fact that democrats nominated a very attractive candidate to voters that is very well funded and the republicans ousted the incumbent for a far-right leaning candidate seems to have closed the gap in a district that has historically voted republican.
“A large majority of the voters will vote for the presidential candidate and then they will vote for a Congressional candidate of the same party. But the small percentage that may split their tickets could very easily determine the outcome of this Congressional race in the 5th,” Sabato said.
David Wasserman with The Cook Political Report says this wasn’t originally a seat Republicans thought they’d have to worry about. But the disunity of the GOP and a big fundraising disparity means they’ll need to scramble to avert a disaster.
Experts think the biggest challenge for Webb may be turnout in Charlottesville. Webb will likely need at least a 35,000 vote margin out of Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County to win. Wasserman’s article can be found here.
