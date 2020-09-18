PETA submits audit request into “allegation of the waste of state funds” at UVA and Virginia Tech

“Virginia Tech did not mandate any animal research to be stopped or delayed due to COVID-19,” Virginia Tech spokesperson Mark Owczarski said. “We did not mandate any animals to be euthanized due to COVID-19. At the onset of the pandemic we did not differentiate animal studies as critical or non-critical. We continued our normal operations providing high-quality animal husbandry and veterinary care, consistent with applicable regulations and standards, and classified animal care employees as essential personnel.”