More Like Fall this Last Weekend of Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A north breeze is ushering in the coolest and driest weather since back in the spring ahead for the weekend! High temperatures in the 60s and lows in the 40s and even some 30s by dawn!
The sky will be more blue this weekend. Smoke in the upper atmosphere from wildfires out west will be pushed south through Monday.
Temperatures will slowly get back to average mid to late next week.
Tracking active weather in the tropics. We are now out of names! Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed west of Africa. Hurricane Teddy will get close to Bermuda on Monday. Tropical Depression Twenty-Two in the western Gulf of Mexico isn’t moving much over the next few days. The next name will be Alpha. The last time the Greek Alphabet had to be used was during the 2005 season.
Our weather pattern looks dry through at least next Friday!
Friday: Partly sunny, hazy and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday overnight: Partly cloudy, north breeze and cooler. Lows 45 to 50 degrees.
Saturday and Sunday: Sunshine, cooler, dry and nice. Feeling more like fall. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s. Some upper 30s possible over the Shenandoah Valley.
Monday: Sunshine. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny. Milder and dry. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 50s.
