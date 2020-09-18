JMU announces plan to resume in-person classes

The Health Center is seeing students who are asymptomatic or have mild illness. The large majority of students require no medical care other than a COVID test. Students have been able to identify where they caught the virus, and from whom, with great clarity, allowing us to contact those who may have been exposed. The outbreak in our population has not affected our local hospital’s capacity to treat COVID-19 patients, and the small number of faculty and staff who have contracted the virus believe they likely contracted it off campus, not from on-campus interactions. We have not seen spread between students and faculty or staff, and there is no evidence that the virus was passed in any of our classroom settings. The vast majority of transfer was through on- and off-campus social gatherings.