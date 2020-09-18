Greer Elementary School teacher adapting to virtual learning with cue cards

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many students are adapting to virtual learning, but so are the educators. Some teachers at Greer Elementary School (GES) are creating new ways to engage kids with cue cards.
“You have to love what you’re doing. You have to feel really strongly that what you’re doing is going to make a difference in their life,” GES teacher Sarah Scavone said.
Reading to Scavone’s class looks different this year. Instead of her students gathering for story time, they’re at home on Zoom.
“One of the things teachers commonly do is they use a lot of picture books at the beginning of the year, and we were noticing that our picture books needed to be a little bit different,” Scavone said.
Scavone put together Zoom cues, reminding students the power of their voice.
“I really want them to remember that their voice is really important and that microphone is a tool that’s going to help them to be able to allow us to hear their voice,” Scavone said.
Instead of raising their hands, students now have to press icons on a screen to get Scavone’s attention.
“I really want everybody in my classroom to have an equal opportunity to share whether that’s just using the reaction tool or that’s writing a response in the chat,” Scavone said,
Virtual school is a work in progress, but Scavone is confident together they can successfully make it through.
“We’re students, we’re learning right along with our families and our students,” Scavone said,
Scavone says even though school is only two weeks in, she’s committed to working together and pushing through to keep her students engaged.
