Greene County, Rapidan Service Authority feud intensifies

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The ongoing cold war between Greene County and the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) heated up this week, with a multimillion dollar lawsuit filed, and two members of the Greene County Board of Supervisors sitting on the RSA board effectively silenced.
On September 14, the Greene County Board of Supervisors filed a $33 million lawsuit against the RSA. $24 million of that cash award would represent fees that Greene County says it had already paid towards construction of a new water system. The suit also asks that all RSA facilities and equipment in Greene County be handed over to County control at no additional cost.
That lawsuit charges that the service authority has not kept up with capital improvement projects and breached contract by ending a facility fee collection that was meant to pay for the county’s new water project.
The Authority quickly retaliated. At a meeting September 17, the RSA board voted 4-2 to restrict privileges for the two Greene County representatives on the board, Bill Martin and Ron Williams, until the lawsuit is settled. Martin and Williams were the only two dissenting votes.
The authority holds that the suit represents a conflict of interest. Martin and Williams will not be allowed to speak on business or sit in on closed sessions until the suit is resolved.
As of now, a hearing date has not been set in Greene County’s circuit court. It is possible that the case would be heard in the court’s upcoming October term.
