Fall-Like For Last Weekend of Summer

The tropics remain very active. All the names on the 2020 list have been used with now Tropical Storm Wilfred in the eastern Atlantic. Hurricane Teddy will get close to Bermuda on Monday, then move toward Nova Scotia. Heavy surf and rip currents will impact the East Coast into next week. Now we have the Greek Alphabet for names, with Alpha a storm that is impacting Portugal and Spain. We also now have tropical storm Beta in the western Gulf of Mexico. This storm is forecast to strengthen and not move very fast, but will bring impacts to the Texas coast and possibly farther north in the Gulf with time.