Fall-Like For Last Weekend of Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The feel of Fall - like mid to late October - for this last weekend of Summer. Cool Canadian high pressure will move east from the Great Lakes and and control our weather through the weekend. Cool days and chilly nights and a dry stretch into much of next week. It will feel very much like Fall. Sunday morning widespread low 40s and some 30s in our colder locations, it is possible for some patchy frost. The Autumn Equinox arrives next Tuesday morning. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the 70s by the middle and end of next week. Currently dry days through Friday expected.
The tropics remain very active. All the names on the 2020 list have been used with now Tropical Storm Wilfred in the eastern Atlantic. Hurricane Teddy will get close to Bermuda on Monday, then move toward Nova Scotia. Heavy surf and rip currents will impact the East Coast into next week. Now we have the Greek Alphabet for names, with Alpha a storm that is impacting Portugal and Spain. We also now have tropical storm Beta in the western Gulf of Mexico. This storm is forecast to strengthen and not move very fast, but will bring impacts to the Texas coast and possibly farther north in the Gulf with time.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. High:low to mid 60s.
Saturday night: Clear and chilly. Low: upper 30s to low 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: mid to upper 60s Low: upper 30s to low 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: upper 60s. Low: low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: First day of Fall. Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s. Low: upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: mid 70s. Low: upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder. High: upper 70s to low 80s. Low: low 50s.
Friday: Partly sunny. High: upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.