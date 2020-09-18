Congressional candidate Webb casts his ballot early in Albemarle. Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia 5th District Congressional candidate Dr. Cameron Webb joined around 100 other voters casting their in-person ballots early Friday in Albemarle County.
There were already about 50 people in line ahead of Webb when he showed up at the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street a little after 8:30 a.m. Friday, September 18.
The candidate says early voting is especially important for this election to make sure everyone has a chance to cast their ballot and let their voice be heard.
“We have to get out to vote early just to make sure the polls on November 3rd are not overwhelmed. But also just to send that signal to folks that voting early is a big part of voting in 2020, and making sure we are getting out there and making sure our voices are heard,” Webb said.
Early in-person voting in Virginia will run until October 31.
Webb is running against Bob Good, who won the Republican Primary against incumbent Denver Riggleman.
