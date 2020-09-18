Community members meet with Del. Sally Hudson to discuss police reform, relationships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several community members met with Del. Sally Hudson on Friday afternoon to talk about their experiences with policing.
The group included activist Rosia Parker and both former and current Police Civilian Review Board members. They shared stories and ways to reform and improve the oversight board, and the need for better relationships with Charlottesville Police.
“We never said we don’t want to be policed,” Parker said. “We would like to have a relationship in the community so it can be proper policing. We know policing is not going anywhere no matter how you defund it or try to abolish it.”
The group shared ideas including the need for a memorandum of understanding between the board and police department and making sure the executive director of the board is able to overcome roadblocks they expect will happen.
