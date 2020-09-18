Charlottesville EMT wins new roof in Roof Top Services contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One lucky homeowner has won a big prize thanks to a locally owned roofing company. Roof Top Services announced the first winner of its 20th Anniversary Roof and Gutter Repair contest.
Kayla Toms, an EMT in Charlottesville, will receive a complete roof replacement, including all new gutters and downspouts on her entire house worth $10,000.
Kayla’s father, Allen Toms says this couldn’t have come at a better time. Shingles were falling off, and a tarp was put up to keep rain from leaking in the house. Toms says the work could start as early as Monday
“Because of all this COVID-19 stuff and the financial burden that all of us are feeling right now and everything and just to have this new roof, which you know Rooftop Services is going to do is just absolutely, I’m without words. It’s just wonderful," Allen Toms said.
There will be a second drawing for another $10,000 worth of roofing coupons. You can enter here by submitting a photo of your roof and an explanation why you deserve to win. A drawing for the second winner will be held on October 20.
