Charlottesville communications director apologizes for refusing to call on city resident during Cville360 episode

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville and its communications director, Brian Wheeler, are apologizing for failing to call on city resident Tanesha Hudson during an episode of Cville360.
On May 19, 2020, the city of Charlottesville hosted a public forum on a Cville360 broadcast. The meeting was moderated by Wheeler and Charlottesville City Councilor Heather Hill was on the broadcast.
Hudson was denied a chance to speak or ask questions during the broadcast. Afterwards she filed a grievance with the city.
In response, the city issued a formal written policy on July 2, 2020. The policy states that all individuals will have reasonable opportunities to ask questions and provide comments during a Cville360 broadcast.
The city and Brian Wheeler issued a public apology to Hudson on Friday, Sept. 18.
