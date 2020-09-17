UVA women’s soccer plays Duke to 1-1 draw

UVA head coach Steve Swanson says, “Obviously, with the way the game went we are disappointed with the draw. We had our foot on the gas in the second half and both overtimes , but just did not have enough quality in and around the goal to put our chances away. Having said that, we created some really good chances and played some good soccer tonight. We just need more games to learn and grow, and I am confident with the work ethic of this team we will do just that.”