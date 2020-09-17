UVA women’s soccer plays Duke to 1-1 draw

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s soccer team played Duke to a 1-1 draw in double-overtime on Thursday night in Durham, NC.
The rain-soaked match was the first road game of the season for the 'Hoos.
Freshman Lia Godfrey scored in the 53rd minute to give UVA the lead, but the Blue Devils knotted the match on a free kick just ten minutes later.
The Cavaliers had two near-goals waived off on video review, and they finished the game with a 16-3 advantage in shots.
UVA head coach Steve Swanson says, “Obviously, with the way the game went we are disappointed with the draw. We had our foot on the gas in the second half and both overtimes , but just did not have enough quality in and around the goal to put our chances away. Having said that, we created some really good chances and played some good soccer tonight. We just need more games to learn and grow, and I am confident with the work ethic of this team we will do just that.”
Godfrey scored a goal in each of the first two games of her college career.
Virginia will be back in action at Clemson on Sunday at 3pm.
