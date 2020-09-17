UVA at Virginia Tech football game rescheduled for Dec. 12

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Commonwealth Clash is back in its traditional spot on the schedule, as the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game has been moved to the final week of the 2020 regular season.
The ACC announced on Thursday that the ’Hoos and Hokies will square off on December 12th in Blacksburg.
After the league adopted a Conference +1 schedule in July, the annual rivalry game was scheduled for September 19th, rather than the weekend after Thanksgiving.
However, the Week Two match-up was postponed, due to “COVID-19 issues” within the Tech football program.
The Virginia football team ended a fifteen-year losing streak against its biggest rival last season, as the Cavaliers rallied to beat Virginia Tech 39-30 at Scott Stadium.
