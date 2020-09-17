UVA students encouraged to vote early in Charlottesville at virtual “bus tour”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many students at the University of Virginia will be voting for the first time in the 2020 elections. Several groups across the commonwealth are rallying students virtually to get registered to vote and cast their ballot.
The Virginia Young Americans for Biden-Harris made a stop in Charlottesville Thursday as part of their virtual “bus tour” to spread the word about early voting.
5th District candidate Dr. Cameron Webb (D), a UVA alum, spoke directly to students about why they should cast their vote as early as possible.
Student activist Zyahna Bryant, a Charlottesville native, urged students to register to vote in the Charlottesville-Albemarle district where they live, learn, and work.
Virginia’s Voter Protection Director Jessica Killean said because of Virginia’s new voter laws, which include better access to registration and expanded mail-in policies, voting is now easier than ever before.
“Virginia is one of the first dates in the entire nation to start voting this early. So you can be the leaders that you’re destined to be. You can show your students not only at UVA but in Virginia and across the nation, what if feels to be active participants in saving our democracy," Killean said.
Early voting starts September 18 and goes on until October 31.
For UVA students who want to cast their ballot in-person, there will be transportation to nearby polling locations.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.