Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital receives award for stroke treatment

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has recently won the Get With the Guideline Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award from the American Heart and American Stroke Associations.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring that stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized guidelines.
The award notes their quick use of special clot-busting drugs and neurointerventional procedures in stroke patients.
Dr. John Gaughen, the director of neurointerventional service for Sentara Blue Ridge says the award reflects the caliber of the people who work at the hospital.
“We have a very dedicated group of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and staff members who work very diligently to make sure that the patient is treated with the highest level of care from the time they arrive at our door to the time they leave,” he said.
The award was one of several recognitions that the hospital has recently received including some for their work with type-2 diabetes.
