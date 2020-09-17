Remnants of Sally and Cold Front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking the remnants of Hurricane Sally and a cold front. A shield of rain associated with Sally has been advancing slowly northeast ahead of a cold front dropping southeast. Mostly light rain expected for the I-64 corridor. Sprinkles, drizzle and a light shower possible northwest of Charlottesville through early Friday. Most of the rain will fall near and south of the James River and near and east of Route 15. The flooding rains will remain well south of the region.
Showers exit Friday morning. Clouds and some sun will break out later in the day. A north breeze will keep temperatures below average.
The coolest weather since last spring is due in Friday night through the weekend!
Dry conditions with temperatures below average lasting into next week.
Thursday: Overcast with light rain developing. Mainly south and east. Highs in the 60s.
Thursday night: Light rain. Mainly south and east. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Morning showers exit. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. North breeze. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday night: Clear and cooler. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday, Sunday, Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the chilly 40s.
Tuesday: Sunshiny and dry. Highs lower 70s. lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Sunshine and dry. A little milder. Highs upper 70s.
