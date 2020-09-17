Remnants of Sally and Cold Front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking the remnants of Hurricane Sally and a cold front. A shield of rain associated with Sally has been advancing slowly northeast ahead of a cold front dropping southeast. Mostly light rain expected for the I-64 corridor. Sprinkles, drizzle and a light shower possible northwest of Charlottesville through early Friday. Most of the rain will fall near and south of the James River and near and east of Route 15. The flooding rains will remain well south of the region.