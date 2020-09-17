Rain Continues Tonight. Improving Friday and Breezy. Cool Weekend Ahead

After an early morning shower Friday, clouds will give way to some sunshine and it will turn breezy with north winds. Cool Canadian high pressure will move east and control our weather through the weekend. Cool days and chilly nights and a dry stretch into much of next week. It will feel very much like Fall. Sunday morning widespread low 40s and some 30s in our colder locations, it is possible for some patchy frost. The Autumn Equinox arrives next Tuesday morning.