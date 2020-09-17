Rain Continues Tonight. Improving Friday and Breezy. Cool Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain will continue tonight and tapering off to showers by early Friday. The heavier rain will reside south of the James River and especially across southeastern Virginia into North Carolina. This rain the remnants of Sally and an approaching cold front, which will push across the region by early Friday morning, pushing the rain away and making for a cool, dry weekend.
After an early morning shower Friday, clouds will give way to some sunshine and it will turn breezy with north winds. Cool Canadian high pressure will move east and control our weather through the weekend. Cool days and chilly nights and a dry stretch into much of next week. It will feel very much like Fall. Sunday morning widespread low 40s and some 30s in our colder locations, it is possible for some patchy frost. The Autumn Equinox arrives next Tuesday morning.
Tropics still remain active. Hurricane Teddy may impact Bermuda late in the weekend. Another disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico may become better organized and threaten the Gulf states next week.
Tonight: Rain continues tapering to showers overnight. Areas of fog. Low: low 60s.
Friday: Early showers, some partial clearing and breezy. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: upper 60s. Low: mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: mid to upper 60s Low: upper 30s to low 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: upper 60s to around 70. Low: low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: First day of Fall. Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s. Low: upper 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: mid 70s. Low: upper 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, milder. High: upper 70s.
