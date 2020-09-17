Moo Thru to join Dairy Market in Charlottesville

A beloved Virginia ice cream staple which has earned numerous accolades and is consistently voted as one of the state’s “best” ice creams and desserts, Moo Thru is a family-owned-and-operated creamery and ice cream store in Remington, Virginia under the ownership of fourth-generation dairy farmers Ken and Pam Smith. Moo Thru was established in 2010 as the creamery retail frontage for the family farm that has operated for decades and following great success, has since expanded to include three other franchised locations, as well as a series of food trucks. At least two generations of the family are currently involved with operations at the creamery and fulfill ownership roles in the business. Ken and Pam’s daughter, Taylor Gough, manages all production of ice cream and in the future, plans to oversee all operations at the ice cream plant. Their son Ben and son-in law Kyle run operations of the family farm.