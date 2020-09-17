Moo Thru to join Dairy Market in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ice cream fans have something to scream about!
Popular parlor Moo Thru is the latest tenant announced for Charlottesville’s Dairy Market development. The original store is located along Rt. 29 North in Remington, about 60 miles north of Charlottesville.
Moo Thru offers handmade, locally sourced gourmet ice cream featuring flavors like cinnamon, cake batter and cotton candy.
MOO THRU ICE CREAM TO OPEN NEW LOCATION IN CHARLOTTESVILLE’S DAIRY MARKET
~ Family-Owned Virginia Ice Cream Favorite Brings Locally Sourced Dairy Treats to New Market Hall~
Charlottesville, VA (September 17, 2020) – Stony Point Development Group is thrilled to announce iconic Virginia creamery and ice cream store, Moo Thru, will be opening a new location in Charlottesville’s Dairy Market for the market hall’s Fall 2020 launch, joining a talented roster of Virginia’s leading purveyors, culinary talents and artisans. Moo Thru, known for its real ice cream made by real dairy farmers, will serve handcrafted, slow churned ice cream, shakes, pasteurized milk and more.
A beloved Virginia ice cream staple which has earned numerous accolades and is consistently voted as one of the state’s “best” ice creams and desserts, Moo Thru is a family-owned-and-operated creamery and ice cream store in Remington, Virginia under the ownership of fourth-generation dairy farmers Ken and Pam Smith. Moo Thru was established in 2010 as the creamery retail frontage for the family farm that has operated for decades and following great success, has since expanded to include three other franchised locations, as well as a series of food trucks. At least two generations of the family are currently involved with operations at the creamery and fulfill ownership roles in the business. Ken and Pam’s daughter, Taylor Gough, manages all production of ice cream and in the future, plans to oversee all operations at the ice cream plant. Their son Ben and son-in law Kyle run operations of the family farm.
Given Dairy Market’s namesake and history as a dairy-centric company and community gathering place, Moo Thru is a fitting addition to the market. Dairy Market’s roots trace back to 1912 with the formation of the Monticello Ice Cream Company, which was later renamed Monticello Dairy, Inc., known for its production of ice cream, milk, butter and cheese. The company opened its first brick-and-mortar location, the Monticello Dairy building in 1937, which quickly became an iconic community gathering place known for its ice cream parlor and event room. As Dairy Market’s exclusive dairy partner, Moo Thru will help bring back the nostalgia associated with this Virginia landmark.
Moo Thru’s legendary ice cream and dairy products utilize hand-selected, fresh and locally sourced ingredients, offering a burst of creamy, sweet flavor in every bite. The team values their farmland, cows and community, which is evident from their premium product and established reputation for superior quality dairy. The production team regularly rolls out new, creative flavors that change with the seasons such as the popular blackberry Merlot with dark chocolate chunks and bourbon caramel. Other signature flavors and treats that they will be offering at Dairy Market include milk shakes, soft serve, and house-made waffle cones.
“We are thrilled to welcome Moo Thru to Dairy Market when we open this fall. Just as the Monticello Dairy building was an iconic Charlottesville community staple that we are now reviving, Moo Thru is iconic to Virginia and widely known as the state’s best ice cream shop,” said Stony Point Development Group President Chris Henry. “It was important to us to have a dairy partner as a throwback to the Monticello Dairy days and its beloved ice cream parlor. With Moo Thru’s ice cream made direct from real dairy farmers and use of locally sourced, sustainable ingredients, we know they will be the perfect fit.”
“We are excited to open up a new location of Moo Thru in Charlottesville and we think Dairy Market is the perfect place for us. The name alone leads anyone to think of dairy foods, and what better than Virginia’s best ice cream?” said Moo Thru Owner and Dairy Farmer Ken Smith. “We are looking forward to bringing our creamy, flavorful and locally sourced ice cream to the Charlottesville community, something that has been asked of us for years, fresh from our cows to your cones.”
Dairy Market, located in the historic Monticello Dairy building in downtown Charlottesville, is reviving a local community treasure and hometown favorite by bringing together a diverse variety of food and beverage, agriculture, Southern culture, history and arts, all under one roof. Moo Thru, along with the other culinary artisans and purveyors carefully selected by Dairy Market, will showcase the unique array of flavors and artistic inspiration that sets Charlottesville apart.
