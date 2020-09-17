Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cloudy start to our day. Rain is expected to develop late this morning into the afternoon. Meanwhile, a cold front will advance across the region and suppress the heaviest rain to our south. Skies will gradually begin to clear, followed by cooler temperatures for this last Weekend in summer. Keep an eye to the sky and have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with rain, High: upper 60s
Tonight: showers and fog, Low: low 60s
Friday: AM shower, clearing and breezy, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 50s
