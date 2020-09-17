Grab the umbrella

Sunny and cooler Weekend

By David Rogers | September 17, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 7:43 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cloudy start to our day. Rain is expected to develop late this morning into the afternoon. Meanwhile, a cold front will advance across the region and suppress the heaviest rain to our south. Skies will gradually begin to clear, followed by cooler temperatures for this last Weekend in summer. Keep an eye to the sky and have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy with rain, High: upper 60s

Tonight: showers and fog, Low: low 60s

Friday: AM shower, clearing and breezy, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 50s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.