Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors approves over $125,000 in CARES funding for law enforcement vehicles

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Fluvanna County supervisors discussed how to allocate portions of its over $2 million in CARES Act funding.
The second wave of the funds, which was passed by Congress and signed by President Trump, is designed to be spent by local governments for Coronavirus relief purposes.
Fluvanna Supervisors voted to spend at least $125,000 to provide the Sheriff’s Office with new vehicles that make it safe to transport multiple people while keeping them isolated.
Of that money, an estimated $41,000 will go toward providing the Sheriff’s Office with spare vehicles, in case they need to be sanitized.
“There’s timing that goes into disinfecting the vehicle and if you have a limited number of deputies on the road, it would be beneficial to have a spare vehicle in the fleet," said County Administrator Eric Dahl.
The county also discussed plans to hire an outside company to help clean County buildings to keep up with the new Virginia Department of Labor sanitizing requirements, and expenses for food delivery programs to at-risk populations, including the elderly.
At the meeting, supervisors were also briefed on plans for the November election. Fluvanna County officials reported an 11 percent increase in voter registration compared to the 2016 Presidential Election.
