’Eerily silent’: An experience from University of Virginia’s quarantined dorm

We have received the results for the COVID-19 testing conducted at Balz-Dobie on Wednesday. We are writing to report that there were 9 additional positive cases in the Balz-Dobie community, bringing the total to 15 cases. The students with positive test results will be moving to isolation housing, and their close contacts, including their roommates, will be moving to quarantine housing. These individuals will be receiving telephone calls from Student Health and Wellness and the Dean on Call before midnight tonight. Individual test results are not viewable yet but will be available in MyChart soon. In the meantime, if you do not receive a call this evening before midnight, you can assume that your test result was negative.