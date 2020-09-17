Crozet Running closing its doors for good

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Crozet Running will be closing its doors for good Friday, September 18.
The store was originally set to close at the end of the month, but because of liquidation of merchandise is going so quickly it will now be closing sooner.
Crozet Running was the first tenant in the retail space under the Crozet Library, opening almost seven years ago.
Owner Michelle Andersen says she and husband Dr. John Andersen opened Crozet Running with the goal to share their love for running trails and to provide something new for runners.
“It’s been a hard decision to take it away from everybody, but it’s definitely one that we’ve made for ourselves.” Michelle Andersen said.
She cites the main reason for closing the shop is to spend more time with family.
