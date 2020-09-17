Charlottesville Human Rights Commission wants tools to help with affordable housing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Human Rights Commission thinks the city needs more tools to help people looking for affordable housing.
During a virtual meeting Thursday night, members voted to recommend to City Council pushing for state legislation that would allow local governments to require landlords register their rental properties with the city.
That would allow it to share data that could help guide people to available affordable options.
“Thank you all for being open to just engaging really quickly," Human Rights Commission Chair Shantell Bingham said. "I know it’s a tight turnaround and, uh, I think it still is important that we were able to get something back for it so thank you for doing that”.
The tight turnaround was because the deadline to present a recommendation to council is Friday.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.