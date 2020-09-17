Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA receives Friends of Freedom award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is being recognized for its Free Adoptions for Veterans program.
The Friends of Freedom award comes from Gratitude Charlottesville and the Freedom Fund.
The Free Adoptions for Veterans began in August 2019. Since then, 42 furry friends have found a home with a veteran through the program.
CASPCA CEO Angie Gunter she’s honored by the award, and happy to provide vets the unconditional love and support of a pet.
“I’ve seen wonderful cases here where veterans have adopted animals, and they write to us and tell us how wonderful it is,” Gunter said. “In fact, one of the most impactful adoptions I’ve seen is a veteran who adopted a cat, and he spent so much time working with that cat, making sure it was the right cat and that the cat liked him. And this was a more difficult cat.”
Veterans interested in adopting through the program are encouraged to fill out the online form at CASPCA’s web site.
