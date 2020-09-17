Cameron Webb answers questions about healthcare plan at virtual town hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Healthcare is always an important issue in elections, and on the eve of Virginia’s early voting period, Democratic 5th District Candidate Dr. Cameron Webb held a virtual town hall to discuss it.
Webb was joined by Dr. Esther Choo, a physician who advocates for racial and gender equity in healthcare.
He answered questions about his plans to lower the cost of prescription drugs and bipartisan healthcare solutions.
“I want people to maintain private insurance. I want to increase access through a public health insurance option, that way we’re covering those 30 million Americans," Webb said. "But I don’t think employers are the key to people maintaining private insurance. I think they can do that without employers involved.”
Webb’s opponent, Republican Bob Good, has said he’s in favor of market-driven healthcare instead of a single-payer plan.
During the town hall, Webb said he wants every American to have healthcare coverage but also it’s “really important to a lot of Americans” to maintain choice.
The two debated about the issues earlier this month at a Senior Statesmen forum.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.