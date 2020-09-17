AMBER Alert canceled for Stafford County girl

Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez and Rodney Richards. Photos courtesy VSP (Source: VSP)
By NBC29 Newsroom | September 17, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 9:48 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities have canceled an AMBER Alert for a 17-year-old Stafford County girl.

Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez has been safely located.

Authorities announced early Thursday, September 17, that they believed Rodney Richards abducted Selena around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The child was believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford County.

Authorities say Richards has been taken into custody.

No additional information has been released by authorities at this time.

