Amazon Studios promotes new documentary, registers voters during stop in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Amazon Studios paid a visit to The Shops at Stonefield Thursday night to get people registered to vote and promote its new documentary about voter suppression.
The group is touring the country to promote “All In: The Fight for Democracy”, a film that examines our nation’s history of voting and voter suppression.
This is part of a larger campaign called #AllInForVoting which hopes to spread information about voter registration and voter suppression tactics that are going on in every state.
The crew who visited the Charlottesville area Thursday had hoped to screen the film from their bus, but the screening was cancelled due to the rain.
