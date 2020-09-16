Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Fluvanna County

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Fluvanna County that killed a Charlottesville man Monday, September 14.
Investigators believe a 2000 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle was attempting to pass a vehicle on Route 250, near Diamond Road, when it struck a 2013 Kia Optima head-on. The crash occurred in a no-passing zone of the road.
The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Corey L. Tinder, died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Kia, a 45-year-old woman from Arvonia, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.