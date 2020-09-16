VDOT: Route 53 to be closed Sept. 22 for pipe work

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers about work scheduled later in the month for a portion of Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) in Albemarle County.
should plan alternate routes next Tuesday while crews replace a failing pipe.
Traffic near Route 729 (Buck Island Road) is expected to be affected from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, while crews replace a failing pipe.
VDOT says drivers will be detoured via Milton Road (Route 729 and Route 732), but is also encouraging folks to avoid Route 53.
Drivers should also expect some closures from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, September 21, for preparatory tasks.
All work is weather permitting.
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
