UVA Lawn student is speaking out after making a sign that’s causing a stir

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A sign on a University of Virginia lawn room is causing a major uproar and now the student behind it is speaking out.
Lawn residents have posted various signs on their doors for years with little fanfare, but now one sign on the UVA Lawn is making waves.
The sign lists various concerns the student has with the university saying it was built off enslaved labor and stolen land.
She decided to post the sign after an injury to her right ankle illustrated the limited ADA accessibility to the lawn and what she felt was a general lack of response from the university.
“The solution was not to make the lawn more accessible, the solution was to find me alternative housing for up to a month, which in itself is a problem, like if there is, where I’m supposed to stay, and this is the room that I’ve earned and I essentially have to be kicked out of this room because it’s not accessible to me," UVA Lawn resident Hira Azher said.
She says she hopes the sign will push the university to listen to student groups like the Black Student Alliance or community efforts to defund the police department.
