University of Virginia dorm to enter quarantine after 5 positive COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia dorm is preparing to enter a quarantine after five positive COVID-19 cases, a university spokesperson shared.
All 188 students who live at Balz-Dobie residence hall were notified Tuesday afternoon of the positive cases, which were discovered through both individual and wastewater testing.
The University of Virginia announced it will test all 188 residents and ask them to remain in their rooms until test results are received. It noted that students are allowed to leave only to use the restroom or retrieve meals.
“University leaders and public health experts have spent months planning for a return of students and a potential increase in cases,” a statement shared by the university says. “We continue to expand our testing capacity, add quarantine and isolation rooms as necessary, and monitor our overall capacity to respond to cases and limit the spread of the virus.”
Any student who tests positive will be moved to University isolation rooms, and those who were in close contact with COVID-19 positive students will move to quarantine rooms. Right now, 11 percent of quarantine rooms and 1 percent of isolation rooms are occupied, according to the university COVID tracker.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
